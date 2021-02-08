3 University Hospitals workers attend Super Bowl as Cleveland Browns’ special guests

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Three Cleveland-area health care workers got to see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers top the Kansas City Chiefs in person Sunday night.
Dr. Rana Hejal, Rolando Mirandilla and Catherine Wilson were the lucky University Hospitals (UH) employees chosen to attend Super Bowl LV in Tampa.
The UH workers were part of the 7,500 health care workers fully vaccinated against the coronavirus who the NFL invited to attend the Super Bowl at no cost.
Hejal, Medical Director of UH Cleveland Medical Center’s Medical ICU, has worked at UH for 23 years.
Ahead of Sunday’s game, she said she was excited to see the action on the field after a challenging year at the hospital that made made teamwork more important than ever.
“The best team is the team we work with at UH,” Hejal said. “The amount of camaraderie we have seen across UH departments and locations is phenomenal. We get burned out, but we lift each other up.”
Mirandilla is a registered nurse at Parma Medical Center who said the Super Bowl was the first professional football game he watched in-person.
Wilson is an emergency room assistant nurse manager at UH Cleveland Medical Center in Wilson who’s worked at UH for 14 years.
University Hospitals is the Brown’s official health care partner.
In addition to the 7,500 health care workers selected by the NFL, 14,500 other fans and 30,000 cardboard cutouts attended the Super Bowl.
