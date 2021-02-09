2 arrested in homicide of 32-year-old Lorain man shot multiple times in his home

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain Police confirmed a homicide investigation is underway after 32-year-old Arthur McLemore was shot to death in his home on Monday.
According to police, officers were sent to the 700 block of West 21st Street for a shooting at approximately 7:10 a.m.
When they arrived, they found McLemore had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.
LifeCare ambulance took him to Lorain Mercy Hospital where he died, police said.
After investigating throughout the day, police determined 33-year-old Tremayne Wallace of Elyria was the gunman who killed McLemore, according to police.
Police said he was apprehended on the west side of Lorain, charged with McLemore’s murder, and taken to Lorain County Jail.
According to police, 33-year-old Donnise Atkins, who also lived at McLemore’s address and called 911 to report McLemore was shot, was arrested on Monday evening and charged with obstructing justice.
Wallace and Atkins may face additional charges by the Lorain County Prosecutor, according to police.
Call Det. Chris Colon or Det. Jim Connell at the Lorain Police Detective Bureau at 440-204-2105 if you have any information on these crimes.
Lorain Police shared the following photos of McLemore:
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.