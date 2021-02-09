2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ashland man sentenced to life in prison for 2021 murder

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old Ashland man pleaded guilty to murdering a woman he met at a bar in January 2021 and then dumping her body in the woods.

Ryan Stroup
Ryan Stroup((Source: Ashland County Sheriff))

Ryan Stroup pleaded guilty to the charges of aggravated murder, kidnapping, aggravated robbery, tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse, violating a protection order and improperly handling firearms in a vehicle for the death of Tina Goad of Mansfield.

Ashland Police Chief David Marcelli said Goad’s body was found near County Road 1600 in Ashland County on Jan. 26, 2021.

Mansfield woman found dead in a wooded area in Ashland County.
Mansfield woman found dead in a wooded area in Ashland County.((Source: GoFundMe))

Judge Ronald Forsthoefel sentenced Stroup to life in prison.

He is eligible for parole after 30 years.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
View from ODOT snowplow truck on Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County
Snow emergencies in northern Ohio counties downgraded to ‘Level 2′

Latest News

Trader Joe’s opens Mentor location today (Source: Trader Joe's)
Trader Joe’s opens Mentor location today
Celebrating Cleveland Black History Legends
Cleveland Black history legends you should know
Gov. Mike DeWine is one of several candidates invited by the Ohio Debate Commission to debate...
Ohio governor, US Senate candidates to debate in late March
Case Western Reserve University to launch student leadership institute in 2022 fall semester