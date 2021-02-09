Ashland man sentenced to life in prison for 2021 murder

ASHLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old Ashland man pleaded guilty to murdering a woman he met at a bar in January 2021 and then dumping her body in the woods.

Ryan Stroup pleaded guilty to the charges of aggravated murder, kidnapping, aggravated robbery, tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse, violating a protection order and improperly handling firearms in a vehicle for the death of Tina Goad of Mansfield.

Ashland Police Chief David Marcelli said Goad’s body was found near County Road 1600 in Ashland County on Jan. 26, 2021.

Judge Ronald Forsthoefel sentenced Stroup to life in prison.

He is eligible for parole after 30 years.

