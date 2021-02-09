2 Barberton firefighters injured after falling on ice while putting out flames in apartment building basement

BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Barberton firefighters were hurt when they fell on ice as they put out the flames of an apartment building on Monday.
Lt. Dave Polacek said Barberton Fire was sent to a home on 16th Street NW at 1:35 p.m. on Monday for smoke.
When the first unit arrived at the three-unit apartment building, they got in and saw smoke was coming from a fire in the basement.
According to Lt. Polacek, everyone was out of the building before first responders arrived.
Water supply issues came up due to a recent water main break and freezing temperatures in the area, according to Lt. Polacek.
Lt. Polacek said multiple water tender trucks from neighboring fire departments came to the scene to help supply water to the fire trucks.
Two firefighters suffered minor injuries from falling on ice while trying to put out the flames, according to Lt. Polacek.
The Barberton Fire Department thanked the Barberton City Schools for providing a warm bus to temporarily shelter those impacted by this fire.
The American Red Cross is helping the victims of the fire.
The Akron, Chippewa, Clinton, Coventry, New Franklin, and Norton fire departments assisted on scene.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
