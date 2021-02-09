2 Cleveland Browns players plead guilty to lesser charges in connection with Westlake drag racing incident (video)

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - The two Browns players charged in the Westlake drag racing incident, pleaded guilty in Rocky River Municipal Court to lesser charges Tuesday morning.
The attorneys for Rashard Higgins and Jedrick Wills Jr. entered guilty pleas to speeding charges.
Higgins and Wills were then each given a fine.
Westlake police cited both players around 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 5.
Police said they were drag racing in their individual cars by The Estates off Crocker Road.
Police released dash camera video on Jan. 6.
