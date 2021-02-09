Cleveland Hopkins International Airport: Man arrested after trying to board plane with loaded handgun

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - TSA agents stopped a man with a loaded handgun from boarding a plane Monday.
The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. at a checkpoint at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, according to a press release from the Department of Homeland Security.
Agents discovered the weapon loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition, according to the release.
They immediately alerted Cleveland police and escorted the travelers away from the checkpoint.
The traveler said he had forgotten the weapon was in his bag. He was arrested, the weapon seized.
“Travelers need to know the contents of their carry-on items, and forgetting about a loaded weapon in your bag is no excuse,” said Ohio TSA Federal Security Director Donald Barker. “Passengers are allowed to travel with their firearms and ammunition as long as they follow the proper procedures.”
Travelers who bring guns to a checkpoint face civil penalties, including a $4,100 fine for a first offense, the release said.
This is the second time authorities have found a firearm at the airport this year, according to DHS. Last year, agent detected 26 firearms at the airport’s security checkpoints.
It is possible to legally travel with a firearm so long as it in is unloaded, in a check bagged, and packed separate from ammunition in a locked hardback case, the release said. Travelers must declare they have the weapon at the airline check-in counter. Those traveling with firearms are also subject to local and state laws which can vary. TSA said that travelers should check with the jurisdictions they are flying to and from, and they should check with the airline they are flying because they may have additional requirements as well.
Visit TSA’s website for more information on requirements to fly with a firearms.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.