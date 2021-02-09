Cleveland Hopkins International Airport: Man arrested after trying to board plane with loaded handgun

It is possible to legally travel with a firearm so long as it in is unloaded, in a check bagged, and packed separate from ammunition in a locked hardback case, the release said. Travelers must declare they have the weapon at the airline check-in counter. Those traveling with firearms are also subject to local and state laws which can vary. TSA said that travelers should check with the jurisdictions they are flying to and from, and they should check with the airline they are flying because they may have additional requirements as well.