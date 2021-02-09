Cleveland schools teachers, CEO receive COVID-19 vaccine in push to get students back in classroom

By Chris Anderson | February 9, 2021 at 8:47 AM EST - Updated February 9 at 5:55 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In an effort to lead by example and encourage the community to receive the coronavirus immunizations, a large portion of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s employees publicly received the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

Over 3,000 kindergarten through 12th grade faculty members, which also included CMSD CEO Eric Gordon, and contractors received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine Tuesday morning under the guidance of the Cleveland Board of Public Health.

More than 3,000 other CMSD employees are expected to receive their first dose next week.

[ Cleveland schools CEO suggests hybrid learning could resume by mid-March ]

Public schools employees are part of Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout strategy from Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health. They were eligible to receive the COVID-19 immunization beginning Feb. 1.

