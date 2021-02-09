3,200 CMSD employees are vaccinated this week to encourage others to do the same

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon received the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19.
Gordon has one important goal in mind.
“I want the message today to not only be about me but about my leaders that you will see today people of color here in the organization,” said Gordon.
The second dose will be given some time in mid-March.
Most importantly for parents: a final announcement is possible later this week on when the district will move to hybrid learning.
Families will still have a remote option if they don’t feel comfortable.
The process of getting the vaccine was painless, according to Scherhera Shearer, who works for the district.
She thinks getting the vaccine is a smart choice for people that want peace of mind.
“I recommend they get the shot because it will eliminate some of the doubts that we have as it relates to the virus there’s so many uncertainties of the virus,” she said.
The school district is waiting to see how Tuesday’s process works.
Gordon said he is monitoring public health data.
So far, so good, he says.
“I think once we’re through this one cycle and everybody finds out it didn’t go badly the second cycle will be easier,” Gordon added.
To sum it all up, 600-700 employees will be vaccinated per day this week.
The second vaccination site is at Max Hays High school.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.