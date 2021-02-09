Cooking with the Cribbs: 3 Better for you soup recipes

Making homemade soup can be a daunting task. Our guest from Karen’s Naturals shows you how to cut prep time in half and add nutrition to your favorite seasonal recipes.
Ingredients:
● 3 oz shirataki noodles
● 1 cup kimchi
● 1 cup seasoned and cooked ground beef
● 1 cup LonoLife Thai Curry Beef Bone Broth
● 1 cup water
● ½ cup Karen’s Naturals Just Peas
● 1 fried egg
● Optional: Furikake seasoning and green onions for garnish
Directions:
- Prep shirataki noodles as instructed.
- In a pan sauté kimchi and noodles together.
- Add ground beef and stir.
- Add LonoLife Thai Curry Beef Bone Broth and one cup of water and stir until well combined.
- Add Karen’s Naturals Just Peas and stir.
- In a separate pan, fry an egg to add to the top of your bowl of soup, and you’re done!
Ingredients:
● 3 cups Karen’s Naturals Just Veggies
● 3 cups water
● 3 cups LonoLife Chicken Broth
● 1 chopped onion
● 4 tbsp salt
● 2 tbsp garlic powder
● 2 tbsp salt
● 1 tsp dried basil
● 2 tsp dried thyme
● 1 tsp pepper
Directions:
1. Sauté chopped onion.
2. Mix all ingredients together in a large pot and bring to a boil.
3. Reduce to low heat and simmer for 15-20 minutes.
4. Enjoy!
Ingredients:
● 2 servings of LonoLife Chicken Bone Broth
● 5 large onions (2 yellow, 2 sweet & 1 red)
● 1.5 sticks of butter
● 2 tablespoons fresh garlic
● 1 tsp sea salt
● 1 tsp sugar
● 1 tbsp ground pepper
● 1 loaf of French bread
● Muenster Cheese
● Parsley to taste
Directions:
- Cut onions into strips and add to a large stockpot.
- Sauté onions in butter for 10 minutes on medium to low heat until soft.
- Add in fresh chopped garlic, sea salt, sugar, pepper and bring to a boil
- Prepare the bone broth by adding 2 servings of chicken broth to hot water.
- Add LonoLife bone broth to the stockpot and simmer for 1 to 1.5 hours.
- When serving, add soup to an oven-safe bowl and top with French bread and cheese. Broil for 1 to 2 minutes.
- Top with parsley and enjoy!
You can find LonoLife at Fresh Thyme, Buehlers Food Market, and online at LonoLife.com and Amazon.
