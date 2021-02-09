Cooking with the Cribbs: 3 Better for you soup recipes

How to transform classic soup recipes with better-for-you alternatives that bring more flavor, nutrition and comfort

By 19 News Digital Team | February 9, 2021 at 9:11 AM EST - Updated February 9 at 9:11 AM

Making homemade soup can be a daunting task. Our guest from Karen’s Naturals shows you how to cut prep time in half and add nutrition to your favorite seasonal recipes.

1. Kimchi Beef Noodle Soup

Ingredients:

● 3 oz shirataki noodles

● 1 cup kimchi

● 1 cup seasoned and cooked ground beef

● 1 cup LonoLife Thai Curry Beef Bone Broth

● 1 cup water

● ½ cup Karen’s Naturals Just Peas

● 1 fried egg

● Optional: Furikake seasoning and green onions for garnish

Directions:

  • Prep shirataki noodles as instructed.
  • In a pan sauté kimchi and noodles together.
  • Add ground beef and stir.
  • Add LonoLife Thai Curry Beef Bone Broth and one cup of water and stir until well combined.
  • Add Karen’s Naturals Just Peas and stir.
  • In a separate pan, fry an egg to add to the top of your bowl of soup, and you’re done!

2. Winter Vegetable Soup

Ingredients:

● 3 cups Karen’s Naturals Just Veggies

● 3 cups water

● 3 cups LonoLife Chicken Broth

● 1 chopped onion

● 4 tbsp salt

● 2 tbsp garlic powder

● 2 tbsp salt

● 1 tsp dried basil

● 2 tsp dried thyme

● 1 tsp pepper

Directions:

1. Sauté chopped onion.

2. Mix all ingredients together in a large pot and bring to a boil.

3. Reduce to low heat and simmer for 15-20 minutes.

4. Enjoy!

3. LonoLife’s French Onion Soup

Ingredients:

● 2 servings of LonoLife Chicken Bone Broth

● 5 large onions (2 yellow, 2 sweet & 1 red)

● 1.5 sticks of butter

● 2 tablespoons fresh garlic

● 1 tsp sea salt

● 1 tsp sugar

● 1 tbsp ground pepper

● 1 loaf of French bread

● Muenster Cheese

● Parsley to taste

Directions:

  • Cut onions into strips and add to a large stockpot.
  • Sauté onions in butter for 10 minutes on medium to low heat until soft.
  • Add in fresh chopped garlic, sea salt, sugar, pepper and bring to a boil
  • Prepare the bone broth by adding 2 servings of chicken broth to hot water.
  • Add LonoLife bone broth to the stockpot and simmer for 1 to 1.5 hours.
  • When serving, add soup to an oven-safe bowl and top with French bread and cheese. Broil for 1 to 2 minutes.
  • Top with parsley and enjoy!

You can find LonoLife at Fresh Thyme, Buehlers Food Market, and online at LonoLife.com and Amazon.

