1 dead after car was shot up in East Cleveland with 3 others inside, including child
1 dead after car was shot up in East Cleveland with 3 others inside (Source: WOIO)
By Rachel Vadaj | February 8, 2021 at 11:59 PM EST - Updated February 9 at 5:22 AM

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A female is dead after the car she was in was shot up on Monday with three others inside, including a child, according to East Cleveland Police.

Chief Scott Gardner said officers were sent to the area of Hayden and Superior for shots fired at approximately 8:39 p.m.

When officers arrived, they saw a car shot up multiple times while four people were inside, including a child, according to Chief Gardner.

Three people were taken to University Hospitals for treatment, Chief Gardner said.

The chief said a female passenger was pronounced dead at 10:05 p.m.

Her name has not yet been released.

A male passenger and the child is stable, according to the chief.

Chief Gardner said a male is being interviewed.

