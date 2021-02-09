1 dead after car was shot up in East Cleveland with 3 others inside, including child

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A female is dead after the car she was in was shot up on Monday with three others inside, including a child, according to East Cleveland Police.
Chief Scott Gardner said officers were sent to the area of Hayden and Superior for shots fired at approximately 8:39 p.m.
When officers arrived, they saw a car shot up multiple times while four people were inside, including a child, according to Chief Gardner.
Three people were taken to University Hospitals for treatment, Chief Gardner said.
The chief said a female passenger was pronounced dead at 10:05 p.m.
Her name has not yet been released.
A male passenger and the child is stable, according to the chief.
Chief Gardner said a male is being interviewed.
