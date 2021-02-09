Euclid police warn residents of armed carjackings, 2 attempt carjackings Tuesday

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were victims of attempted carjackings early Tuesday morning, said police.
One victim was in Euclid and the other victim was in Willowick.
Euclid police said both attempt carjackings happened within minutes of each other.
Euclid police said there has been an increase in carjackings in their city and the suspects seem to be driving around looking for people to carjack, especially along Lake Shore Blvd.
According to police, in most cases, the victims are alone and just outside of their vehicle when the suspects park nearby or block the victim’s car.
The suspects then get out and approach the victim with guns drawn.
Several victims described the suspect’s car as a sedan style vehicle, grey or dark in color with two or three males inside.
The carjackings and attempt carjackings have happened in the evenings, but also 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.
Euclid police said if you feel a vehicle is following you or tries to block your vehicle, do not get out of your car, drive someplace safe and call Euclid Police at 216-731-1234.
If it is an emergency, call 911.
