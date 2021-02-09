Former Browns players remember Marty Schottenheimer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Browns stars Bob Golic and Reggie Langhorne, who made two trips to the AFC Championship game under Marty Schottenheimer in the 1980′s, remembered their former coach as an emotional, passionate and dedicated leader who continues to have an impact on those who played for him.
Schottenheimer passed away Monday following a battle with Alzheimer’s at the age of 77.
Golic and Langhorne talked with me in a zoom meeting on Tuesday.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.