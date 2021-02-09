Former Cleveland Browns coach Marty Schottenheimer dies following battle against Alzheimer’s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Coaching legend Marty Schottenheimer died on Monday after a years-long fight against Alzheimer’s.
According to NFL insider Chris Mortensen, the former Cleveland Browns coach died in North Carolina with his family by his side.
Schottenheimer was defensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns before being promoted to head coach. He was with the team between the 1980 and 1988 seasons.
The Washington Football Team, where Schottenheimer also previously coached, released a statement in regards to his passing:
At 77 years old, Schottenheimer leaves behind a wife of 54 years, as well as his children and grandchildren, according to Mortensen.
