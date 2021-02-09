Lake Erie should be frozen enough soon to stop lake effect snow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With multiple days of below freezing temperatures, Lake Erie ice coverage has increased to nearly 50% since this weekend.
With arctic air staying in the forecast, we will most likely see near 70% ice concentration on the lake by Valentine’s Day, helping shut off the lake effect snow machine.
The increase in ice has also created a pretty cool phenomena known commonly as ice circles.
Ice circles, also called ice discs, ice lily pads, or pancake ice, occurs typically on Lake Erie when ice blocks break away, and rushing water underneath the ice causes it to rotate and create a circular shape.
Meteorologists talk about shear being a main ingredient in thunderstorm development, but shear along the ice covering the lake also helps create these circles.
When water is moving more quickly on one side of the ice, it causes the ice to rotate, (kind of like when wind shear creates rotation in thunderstorm clouds!).
Lori in Willlowick also sent us more photos of ice circles on Lake Erie.
