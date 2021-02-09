MAC Tournament to return to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in March

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A year after it was canceled at the very beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the Mid-Atlantic Conference Tournament will take place in Cleveland this March.
The four-day tournament will take place March 10-13 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Four quarterfinal women’s matchups are set to take place on Wednesday, March 10th; four men’s quarterfinal matchups will happen on Thursday, March 11th.
Both men’s and women’s conference semifinals are on Friday, March 12th.
The men’s and women’s championship games will both be played on Saturday, March 13th.
The MAC Tournament will not be allowing fans on Wednesday and Thursday.
A limited number of tickets for Friday and Saturday’s women’s and men’s tournaments will go on sale Friday, Feb. 12th at 10 a.m. at www.rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com.
Mini MAC Packs will also be available for purchase and include a ticket to all men’s and women’s semi-final and championship games on Friday and Saturday of the tournament. Call 800-820-2287 for more information.
