Man found dead under burning mattress in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Firefighters in Cleveland discovered a dead body underneath a mattress that was on fire early Tuesday morning, police said.
Just before 12:30 a.m., Cleveland police officers went to West 41st Street and Train Avenue for reports of a dead body.
The officers were met there by members of the fire department who were there for a report of a vehicle on fire.
Firefighters found a mattress on fire at the scene; once they extinguished the flames, they found a man’s dead body.
The Homicide Unit and Cleveland Fire Arson were at the scene, investigating what happened.
Nobody has been arrested and the victim hasn’t been identified yet.
Contact detectives at 216-623-5464, or Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME if you have any information about this crime.
