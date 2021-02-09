The Next 400: 19 News and Cleveland Public Library team up for COVID-19 vaccine roundtable

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For several months now, 19 News has been committed to exposing issues of systemic and structural racism in our series called “The Next 400.”
All month long, 19 News will bring viewers stories about the COVID-19 vaccine and the mistrust many people are experiencing.
On February 18 at 7:30 p.m., 19 News and Cleveland Public Library team up for another THE NEXT 400 ROUNDTABLE.
The library will host a Facebook Live discussion about vaccines and the African American experience.
The panelists are Dr. Charles Modlin of the Cleveland Clinic and Dr. R.A. Vernon, the founder and senior pastor of The Word Church. 19 News Anchor Chris Tanaka will serve as the moderator.
Dr. Vernon received the COVID-19 vaccine January 30. He was among the first to get the vaccine in his church and community. The senior pastor hoped by getting the vaccination in public; he could reassure the Black community that the vaccine is safe and could be a lifeline during the on-going global pandemic.
Area hospitals have reached out to trusted voices in the community to help bring awareness about the vaccine.
Below: you can view the special report: Virus & Vaccination: Your Decision.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.