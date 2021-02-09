No new deaths; child among 46 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Monday that there were no COVID-19 related deaths in the city, keeping the total cumulative deaths to 223 citywide.
There were 46 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 24,160 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include people whose ages range from under 7-years-old to their 70s.
One case was transferred when health officials learned the individual was not a Cleveland resident.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
On Monday, Ohio reported a single-day increase of 36 COVID-19 deaths and 1,926 new cases.
As of Feb. 8, there are 799,445 confirmed cases and 10,384 confirmed fatalities in the State of Ohio.
Health officials reported more than 27 million cases and 464,470 deaths in the U.S.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.