North Olmsted Schools plans full return to classroom in March

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Students in North Olmsted City School District will be in the classroom full time starting March 1, Superintendent Michael E. Zalar announced.
Zalar cited “the positive news with the vaccine” as the reason for bringing students back to the classroom five days a week.
North Olmsted Schools have been operating on a hybrid schedule for most of the school year.
Each school’s start and end time will stay the same, and preschool students will continue to follow their current four days a week schedule, Zalar said.
Students in the Online Academy will remain in the Online Academy for the remainder of the second semester.
The district will continue to follow its safety protocols for in-person learning, including requiring face masks, having students in primary and intermediate buildings eat lunch in the classroom, and keeping up with cleaning procedures.
North Olmsted Schools is also purchasing more desk shields to use at middle and high school buildings, which currently don’t have as many as elementary schools do.
However, the district is warning parents it cannot guarantee social distancing of three feet on school buses. Parents do have the option to opt out of school-provided transportation.
