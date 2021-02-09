Northeast Ohio weather: Cold and dry tonight, another opportunity for snow tomorrow evening

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many of us woke up to a little snow this morning, but that is quickly moving away from our area.
We’re forecasting dry weather this evening.
It will be cold though!
Temperatures will fall into the lower teens by early Wednesday morning.
Unfortunately, there’s no warm-up in sight.
After pouring over the data, the 19 First Alert Weather Team isn’t seeing anything above the freezing mark (32 degrees) until after the 20th of this month.
Temperatures will remain below freezing until then.
Our next opportunity for snow will be tomorrow evening.
We expect scattered snow to move in after sunset Wednesday.
The snow will move out by dawn Thursday, amounting to about a dusting for most of our area.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.