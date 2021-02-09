Northeast Ohio Weather: Light snow this morning; temperatures in the 20s this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A weakening disturbance is tracking east of our area. We will continue to see some leftover light snow this morning. Any snow accumulation will be minor and shouldn’t cause any issues. Expect a cloudy sky today with temperatures in the middle to upper 20s this afternoon as the cold spell rolls on. The wind will generally be light. I kept it dry tonight with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be well in the teens by early tomorrow morning.