Increase of 98 COVID-19 deaths and 3,207 new cases reported in Ohio in last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Department of Health reported 11,793 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 925,350 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Gov. Mike DeWine scheduled a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday to discuss the latest in the state’s efforts to distribute the coronavirus vaccine across Ohio.
The 24-hour increase of 3,207 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Tuesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Also, 98 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
An additional 123,845 total cases and 1,325 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 47,853 total hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 6,869 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.