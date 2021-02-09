Ohio governor suggests extended learning, summer school for students who have fallen behind during COVID-19 pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is calling on school districts, students, and parents to begin formulating a plan for children who may have suffered educationally during the COVID-19 health crisis.
The governor’s remarks came during Tuesday’s COVID-19 briefing, where he pushed for development of individual plans for each student to help if they have fallen behind, whether due to hybrid or remote learning models.
“Our kids get one chance to grow up, so we cannot delay,” the governor said. “So, I’m asking the public schools to make their plans public to their citizens and their general assembly no later than April 1.”
Suggestions from the governor directed at Ohio’s schools included potentially adding more days to the academic year, lengthening the actual school day, and even teaching or tutoring in the summer.
Gov. DeWine said approximately $2 billion from federal funding will be made available to school districts to ensure the plans and programs are attainable.
