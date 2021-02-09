Parma: Three juveniles arrested after carjacking Uber driver at gunpoint

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma police say they arrested three young people after they put a gun to an Uber driver’s head and then stole his vehicle.
Police were called to the intersection of Chevrolet Boulevard and Snow Road shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday, according to a Parma police media release.
A 50-year-old man who was working as an Uber driver said that he picked up three males from an Independence hotel and drove them to the 6000 block of Stumph Road, according to the release. One of the males pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the driver’s head as he was pulling up to their destination.
The male ordered the driver out and then the boys drove away in the vehicle, the release said.
A short time later, Parma Heights police located the vehicle on Pearl Road near the intersection with Twin Lakes Drive.
The vehicle fled from officers at a high rate of speed, heading north on Pearl Road then turning north on Ridge Road, according to the release. The driver of the fleeing vehicle then turned eastbound onto the I-480 ramp, but damaged the car badly enough to disable it as he did.
Two males fled the car as officers pulled up. One male and three females got out of the car, but did not flee, according to police. All of the people in the car at the time of the stop were juveniles.
Police say they found a loaded .40 caliber handgun under the driver’s seat of the vehicle.
Authorities say they arrested the two males, who they say fled the vehicle, a short time later. The three boys were taken to Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center. The girls were released to their parents.
Parma detectives continue to investigate, according to the release.
Investigators do not know whether the boys are involved in similar crimes in other cities, according to the release.
