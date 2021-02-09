President of Cleveland Teachers Union talks about how the pandemic has impacted educators’ mental health

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Teachers are the unsung heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our teachers have really hung in there and done their best to make all of this work,” said Shari Obrenski, President of Cleveland Teachers Union.
Teachers already had stressful jobs before the pandemic, but now they have to teach students through computer screens.
“Having to support students remotely through ZOOM and not being able to look them in the eye and not being able to have those conversations with kids,” said Obrenski.
Obrenski tells us the pandemic has taken a toll on her members’ mental health.
Right now, some are feeling anxious about going back into the classrooms in the near future.
“The virus is still out there and even with the vaccine, it doesn’t mean you’re 100% protected,” said Obrenski.
Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO, Eric Gordon, says there are initiatives in place to help teachers deal with stress caused by the pandemic.
“We have provided virtual care packages recognizing National Teacher Week,” said Gordon. “We’ve also done gift certificates for employees.”
Gordon says the district is also taking time out to get teachers re-acclimated to the classrooms.
“Sometimes stress is caused by what we don’t understand. We’re better able to cope when we do understand even if don’t like it, so the more we can try to explain what people can expect, the better we will be,” Gordon added.
Obrenski says her best advice for teachers is take care of themselves.
“The way that they can service kids the best is by taking care of themselves and making sure they are physically, emotionally and mentally healthy.”
