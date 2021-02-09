Stark County deputies arrest Waynesburg man accused of shooting a juvenile

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly shooting a juvenile multiple times.
Stark County Sheriff deputies said Gage Woods shot the victim Monday in the 12000 block of Lisbon Street SE in Paris Township.
The victim was found in the 14000 block of Lincoln Street SE.
Deputies said the juvenile is being treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Woods is charged with felonious assault and booked into the Stark County Jail.
Deputies asked anyone with information to call them at 330-430-3800 or send a tip via the Anonymous Crime Tip Line at 330-451-3937.
