Stark County deputies arrest Waynesburg man accused of shooting a juvenile

Gage Woods (Source: Stark County Sheriff)
By Julia Bingel | February 9, 2021 at 2:34 PM EST - Updated February 9 at 2:34 PM

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly shooting a juvenile multiple times.

Stark County Sheriff deputies said Gage Woods shot the victim Monday in the 12000 block of Lisbon Street SE in Paris Township.

Arrested for shooting a juvenile in Stark County. (Source: Stark County Sheriff)

The victim was found in the 14000 block of Lincoln Street SE.

Deputies said the juvenile is being treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Woods is charged with felonious assault and booked into the Stark County Jail.

Deputies asked anyone with information to call them at 330-430-3800 or send a tip via the Anonymous Crime Tip Line at 330-451-3937.

