Statewide Amber Alert for 4-month-old Ohio boy canceled

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Ohio have called off the Amber Alert for a 4-month-old boy that was taken from the Columbus area, triggering an earlier statewide search.
According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, the 4-month-old boy was abducted on Tuesday morning from Tamarack Circle in Columbus.
The African-American boy was reportedly left unattended in a vehicle when the car was taken, investigators said.
State officials said just after noon that both the boy and the vehicle were found after an hours-long search.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.