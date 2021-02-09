Statewide Amber Alert for 4-month-old Ohio boy canceled

Statewide Amber Alert for 4-month-old Ohio boy canceled
Depiction of Acura that was taken with boy inside (Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office)
By Chris Anderson | February 9, 2021 at 10:13 AM EST - Updated February 9 at 12:32 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Ohio have called off the Amber Alert for a 4-month-old boy that was taken from the Columbus area, triggering an earlier statewide search.

According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, the 4-month-old boy was abducted on Tuesday morning from Tamarack Circle in Columbus.

The African-American boy was reportedly left unattended in a vehicle when the car was taken, investigators said.

State officials said just after noon that both the boy and the vehicle were found after an hours-long search.

