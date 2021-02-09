Summit County man up for parole after beating girlfriend’s 7-year-old son to death in 1987

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wayne Doye, the man who “brutally beat” his girlfriend’s 7-year-old son in Summit County in April 1987, is up for parole.
Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said the hearing in front of the Ohio Parole Board is slated for Feb. 17, and her office “strongly opposes Doyle’s release from prison.”
Walsh said Charlie’s injuries “were so severe that a part of his intestine ruptured. He also had several broken bones. Charlie endured tremendous pain and suffering and died nearly 20 hours after the initial assault.”
Doyle was sentenced to 40 years in prison with an original scheduled release date in April of 2027.
“We believe Doyle should serve every day of his prison sentence,” Walsh said.
Walsh said the Ohio Parole Board recommends Doyle be released from prison.
The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office said there are two ways you can let the Ohio Parole Board know about your opinion over the potential release of Wayne Doyle.
You can go to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections website and fill out the form by clicking here or email the Ohio Parole Board at DRC.Victim.Services@odrc.state.oh.us.
Include Wayne Doyle’s inmate number A198850 in any correspondence.
