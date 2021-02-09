2 teens in stolen car lead Brunswick police on a chase

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old male and a 16-year-old male were arrested early Tuesday after leading Brunswick police on chase inside a stolen car.
Brunswick police officers said at 2:13 a.m., officers spotted a stolen vehicle in the 4300 block of Southwick Blvd. and tried to pull the driver over.
According to officers, the driver refused to stop and drove onto I-71 northbound.
Officers were able to use devices to flatten the tires and the two teenagers abandoned the car and took off on foot.
Shaun Roldan, 18, of Cleveland, and the 16-year-old, were quickly caught in the area of W. 150th Street and I-71.
Officers added Roldan and the 16-year-old may have also been involved in other stolen vehicle cases.
