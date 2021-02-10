Arts and cultural nonprofits in Cuyahoga County hit hard by pandemic, new survey finds

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The pandemic has been “devastating” for nonprofit arts organizations and creative workers in Northeast Ohio, according to a new report from Cuyahoga Arts & Culture.
The report includes responses from 65 Cuyahoga County-based arts and cultural nonprofits.
It found that 16 percent of full and part-time staff were laid off, and 38 percent of staff experienced furloughs or a reduction in salary between March 12 and Dec. 31, 2020.
A study published in August 2020 by the Brookings Institute estimated that one third of the jobs in Ohio’s creative economy are gone.
Organizations lost $119,001,653 in revenue, including ticket sales, admissions and donations. That number marks a 29.4% decrease in revenue from 2019.
State guidelines prohibiting mass gatherings meant that 6,539 events or activities were canceled or delayed indefinitely in 2020. Those activities lost included everything from music lessons to large-scale festivals.
However, the 65 nonprofits in the survey adapted to the restrictions, creating 4,378 new, online events/activities modifying 3,204 existing programs to go virtual.
Every nonprofit included in the survey held online programming in 2020.
Cuyahoga Arts and Culture is an organization that funds nonprofits in Northeast Ohio. They’ve distributed millions of dollars in federal CARES Act money to help local arts and entertainment nonprofits stay afloat during the pandemic.
50 percent of local arts groups said their organization will not survive more than 12 more months without more funding.
