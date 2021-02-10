From Athens, Ohio to Super Bowl champ; Javon Hagan’s incredible journey

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dozens of players, dozens of different journeys to the top of the football world, and Buccaneers safety Javon Hagan has one of the wildest.
“It was definitely crazy,” Hagan told me during a zoom meeting on Wednesday.
A star at OU, this Bobcat went undrafted last year ... chose the Bucs ... spent the season on the practice squad, and made his NFL debut, on special teams, in the NFC championship game against the Packers.
Two weeks later, he was celebrating a Super Bowl title.
”There’s a lot of guys not making it to the Super Bowl, but not making it to the playoffs as well,” Hagan said. “So just to get the opportunity to play on a big platform, it meant a lot to me.”
There was at least one doubter. Skip Bayless tweeted out that it made him sick that Hagan was bumped up to replace an injured Antoine Winfield Jr., taking a shot at OU’s program in the process.
Hagan responded with a tweet of his own.
“That’s right, that’s exactly right, but that’s what makes you work harder,” Hagan said.
Maybe Hagan saw this coming all along. He did, after all, grow up a Buccaneers fan down in Florida.
Now he’s one of them, the ink still drying on the new contract that he signed yesterday.
What a journey.
”Hey man, it’s a dream come true, man,” Hagan said. “I don’t even know how to explain it”
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.