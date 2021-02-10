Charges dropped for one in felony assault case linked to loud protests outside Cleveland’s TownHall

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A protest outside Townhall bar and restaurant on West 25th Street in Ohio City in 2020 resulted in two people receiving felony assault charges.
“The cause was speaking out against racists, sexist and misogynistic business practices,” said defendant Sydney Yohner.
A worker at the bar says her hearing was jeopardized by what she calls excessively loud megaphones.
Now, the county prosecutor is dropping charges against Josiah Douglas, one of the two people originally named for going too far.
“They had reviewed the evidence and found that Mr. Douglas was not as aggressive with the megaphone as his co-defendant, Sydney Yohner, was,” said attorney Peter Pattakos
However, the charges against Yohner remain.
“They said they would continue to evaluate the evidence and act accordingly,” said Pattakos. “So, if that’s true, we would expect they will also dismiss the charges against Sydney.”
In hopes of being fair, our team did reached out to TownHall about the prosecutor’s ruling, but have not heard back.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.