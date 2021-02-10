Cleveland Police search for thief who stole trailer from West Side driveway

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are asking the community to come forward with information that will lead to finding a theft suspect and the trailer he stole.
Police said an unknown suspect stole a 2008 United box trailer with Ohio plate TOK 1991 from a driveway in the 3400 block of West 58th Street on Jan. 27.
Surveillance cameras showed a male wearing a jacket with white lettering driving an older pickup truck that took the trailer before heading northbound on West 58th Street, according to police.
The Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee shared the following surveillance photos:
Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you have any information that could lead to finding the trailer and catching the suspect.
