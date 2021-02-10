Cleveland police seek information on missing 33-year-old

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking the public to help them locate a 33-year-old woman.
Ashley Corry was last seen Jan. 28 by her step mother who picked her up from the Bratenahl police department, according to a Cleveland police media release.
Corry, who had been charged for driving under the influence, reportedly has substance abuse and mental health problems, got out of her step mothers car near the intersection of Eddy Road and St. Clair Avenue and began walking towards East 105th Street.
Her phone was found near the intersection of East 114th Street and St. Clair Avenue sometime last week.
Police ask that anyone with information contact them at 216-621-1234.
