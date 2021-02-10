19 critically ill cats held in hoarder house en route to Akron shelter

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Nineteen critically ill cats are on their way to an animal shelter in Akron after they were found in the home of a person with hoarding disorder.
The kitties are en route to One of A Kind Pet Rescue, according to an organization Facebook post.
The shelter is has a clinic and medical staff that allows them to deal with the kittens’ health issues, which the organization says are severe.
The home had over 300 cats in it, according to a separate shelter Facebook post. Only 100 survived.
