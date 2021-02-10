19 critically ill cats held in hoarder house en route to Akron shelter

19 critically ill cats rescued from a hoarder situation in West Virginia are being treated at the One of a Kind Pet Rescue in Akron. (Source: One of a Kind Pet Rescue)
By Stephanie Czekalinski | February 10, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST - Updated February 10 at 4:37 PM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Nineteen critically ill cats are on their way to an animal shelter in Akron after they were found in the home of a person with hoarding disorder.

The kitties are en route to One of A Kind Pet Rescue, according to an organization Facebook post.

The shelter is has a clinic and medical staff that allows them to deal with the kittens’ health issues, which the organization says are severe.

The home had over 300 cats in it, according to a separate shelter Facebook post. Only 100 survived.

