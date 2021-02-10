Former Cuyahoga County corrections officer pleads guilty to 2 criminal charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Cuyahoga County corrections officer pleaded guilty to tampering with records and dereliction of duty Wednesday morning.
Martin Devring was the corrections officer on duty Aug. 28, 2018 when he failed to secure a portion of the facility and falsified record logs by stating the entire pod was secure, when, in fact, an inmate was in medical distress.
Prosecutors said the inmate, Joseph Arquillo, had overdosed on opioids and died later that day at MetroHealth Hospital.
Devring will be sentenced on March 15.
