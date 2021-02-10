Increase of 63 COVID-19 deaths and 3,281 new cases reported in Ohio in last 24 hours

By Chris Anderson | February 10, 2021 at 1:49 PM EST - Updated February 10 at 4:37 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Department of Health reported 11,856 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 928,631 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.

Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday.

The 24-hour increase of 3,281 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Tuesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

Also, 63 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

An additional 124,746 total cases and 1,334 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 48,080 total hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, at least 6,889 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

