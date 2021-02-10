Laketran provides free transportation for Lake County residents to get to COVID-19 vaccine appointment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Laketran is providing free, accessible transportation to any Lake County resident to get to their COVID-19 vaccination appointment.
The free rides for Lake County residents to get to their COVID-19 vaccination appointment are offered on Laketran’s local route buses and door-to-door Dial-a-Ride service.
Residents must schedule their door-to-door Dial-a-Ride by calling 440-354-6100.
Reservations for Dial-a-Ride can be made one to 12 days prior to an appointment.
For those with a drive-thru site vaccination appointment, Laketran riders will stay on the same bus for the entire trip.
Laketran said the bus will transport residents through the entire vaccine process and return them home safely.
Residents who prefer to ride Laketran’s Local Routes 1-9 can call Laketran Customer Service at 440-354-6100 and request four bus passes be mailed to them or added to their EZfare account.
The City of Mentor shared the following testimonial from Kirtland resident Jean Harvey after she received her first COVID-19 vaccination at the Coulby Park distribution site:
“The whole process went very smoothly. My bus was on time, the line wasn’t very long, and I didn’t even have to get off the bus – I couldn’t ask for anything better,” shared Harvey. “I usually ride Laketran about twice a week. During the pandemic I have continued to ride when necessary, like doctor’s appointments or shopping, and have always felt safe.”
“We are here to help in any way we can to get our community through this pandemic and move forward,” said Laketran CEO Ben Capelle. “We’ve responded with our mobile food pantry bus and now we want to make sure every resident has the opportunity to get vaccinated.”
