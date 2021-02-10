Man arrested for murder in December home invasion in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested 32-year-old Joseph Pickney in the shooting death of Terrance Vandiver on Dec. 19.
A murder warrant was issued for Pickney a few days after Vandiver’s death.
Law enforcement had been been looking for him since then.
Tuesday night, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force found Pickney in Canton and took him into custody.
Members of the Task Force then took Pickney back to the police station, where he was charged with murder and felonious assault.
He was then booked into the Summit County Jail.
Original story from Dec. 21, 2020:
A bizarre set of circumstances surround the murder of a man in his Wall Street home in Akron.
Akron Police Detectives suspect it was a home invasion, but family and friends of the murder victim feel there’s a lot more to it.
The Stark County Coroner has officially identified the victim as 31-year-old, Terrance Vandiver. Family and friends say he often went by the nickname T.J.
One woman who asked that we not use her name says she was friends with the victim for at least two years, “T.J. is, was, a loveable person. Everybody knew him. He always helped if you need any money, he would give it to you. If you needed a ride he was there.”
On Saturday night Akron Police received numerous calls for shots fired in the 800 block of Wall Street. When they arrived at the victim’s home he was already deceased.
Akron Police Lieutenant Michael Miller who is also the department’s Public Information Officer says detectives suspect it was a home invasion. “What we later found is that there was a home invasion where one or more suspects entered the home and there was an altercation inside. Fired shots that struck the victim. He subsequently died at the scene.”
A woman who lived in the home was not harmed according to police. But a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound after being at the home and was questioned by police. But at this point non one has been charged as officers work to figure out exactly what happened.
But one thing is for sure, investigators do not believe it was a random crime. “So, in some fashion or another, parties were known to one another in some context or another,” Lieutenant Miller said.
As police worked to sort out just who was involved in the murder, a bizarre twist as the crime scene is destroyed by fire less than 24 hours after the killing.
A strange coincidence? That’s something investigators will work to figure out.
Akron Police Detectives are asking if you have any information that could help solve this case to please call them at:You can (330) 375-2490. You can remain anonymous.
