2 new deaths; infant among 108 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Tuesday that there were two COVID-19 related deaths in the city, bringing the total cumulative deaths to 225 citywide.
There were 108 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 24,268 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include people whose ages range from 1-year-old to their 80s.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
According to city health officials, there are also 18 probable COVID-19 cases reported.
On Tuesday, Ohio reported an increase of 98 COVID-19 deaths and 3,207 new cases reported in Ohio in the last 24 hours.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
