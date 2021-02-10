Northeast Ohio Weather: Cold with another shot of light snow later today; afternoon temperatures Low-Mid 20s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An active front is positioned south of Ohio. Systems are riding along it. This front separates the polar air to our northwest and warmer air in the Southeast United States. We will be on the far northern fringe of one of these systems later today and tonight. Clouds have overspread the area. Some lake effect clouds rolling in off of a mainly frozen Lake Erie. It’ll be a cloudy sky for everybody today no matter how you look at things. Moisture arrives this afternoon from southwest to northeast in the form of snow. Accumulations will be one inch or less by this evening and an additional one inch or less tonight. It remains cold. Afternoon temperatures will only be in the lower to middle 20s. The wind is relatively light. We drop into the teens by early tomorrow morning.