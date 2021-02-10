Northeast Ohio weather: Scattered snow showers before 11 p.m., more snow on the way Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The radar has been showing snow for quite some time today, but not all of this has been making it to the ground, as the air is quite dry.
With snow in the area, and above our heads, I do think things will get a bit more moist, allowing more of the snow to actually make it down to the surface of the Earth.
(Fun fact: Precipitation that’s showing up on radar but not making it down to the ground, due to dry air, is called virga!)
Simply put, a few scattered snow showers will be moving through our area this afternoon and this evening.
It’s going to be cold tonight, too!
Temperatures will fall into the mid teens by morning.
Snow will exit the area long before dawn Thursday.
In terms of total snowfall accumulation, most areas will see a trace to one inch of new snowfall this evening.
Along and south of the US Route 30 corridor, there may be some spots that see up to two inches of new snowfall.
You’ll want to watch for slick spots on Thursday morning’s commute, no matter where you live in our viewing region, but especially in our southern tier of counties.
Thursday will be quiet and dry, with temperatures struggling to make it into the mid 20s.
Brr!
Typical highs this time of the year are in the mid 30s.
Our next weather maker will arrive this weekend, providing the focus for more widespread snow showers on Saturday.
There may be a little lake enhancement or lake effect snow on Saturday evening, too.
After that, the forecast gets very tricky for next week.
While confidence in the forecast for timing, snowfall amounts, and exact locations is very low at this time, it does appear that we may very well experience a Winter storm on Tuesday.
Again, it’s still very, very early, and a lot can (and will) change between now and then.
Stay tuned!
Of course, our other big weather story is, and will continue to be, the cold!
Temperatures will remain below freezing through at least the 20th of this month, probably longer.
I’ve been getting some absolutely incredible lake ice photos from our viewer, and I’ve also seen some amazing photos of the ice that Mother Nature can produce along the lakeshore.
Check out this one, sent to me from a viewer named Vicki.
