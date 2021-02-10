Ohio attorney general joins push to make law enforcement officers eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Although Ohio is facing a shortage of coronavirus vaccine doses, the state’s attorney general is joining law enforcement officials to ask the governor that they be considered eligible for the immunization.
Paramedics and fire fighters were included in the first phases of Ohio’s vaccine rollout, as detailed by Gov. Mike DeWine and the state’s Department of Health.
The exclusion of police and other law enforcement officers has some, including Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, speaking out.
Attorney General Yost responded to a video message on Twitter from Columbus Interim Police Chief Michael Woods calling on law enforcement officers to be considered as first responders so they can receive the vaccine.
“Yes. Governor, what seems to be the problem?,” the Ohio attorney general tweeted.
Officials from other police departments and sheriff’s offices throughout Ohio have vocalized the need to have law enforcement officers vaccine-eligible.
The governor said during Tuesday’s briefing that he will soon begin to discuss which groups of individuals will be eligible to receive the vaccine next, adding that the most vulnerable groups will have prioritized consideration.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.