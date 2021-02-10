Ohio’s curfew could expire as soon as Thursday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he will lift the statewide curfew if hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients fall below 2,500 for seven consecutive days.
DeWine is set to review the numbers and the curfew situation in his Thursday news briefing.
President and CEO of the Ohio Restaurant Association, John Barker, discussed how this could help the struggling industry with Cleveland 19 reporter Dan DeRoos.
The Ohio Department of Health’s (ODH) dashboard shows the state has been under 2,500 since Feb. 2, with a reported 2,486 COVID-19 patients in Ohio’s hospitals.
Since Feb. 2 the number have fallen everyday for eight consecutive days.
As of Feb. 9, the state reported 1,974 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.
The only way the curfew would not be lifted is if Wednesday’s or Thursday’s hospitalization numbers suddenly jump above 2,500.
DeWine said in his Tuesday news conference that there is always the possibility of bringing the curfew back down the road.
“As a caution, if these numbers start going back up, we may have to put the curfew back on,” DeWine said. “We’re going to continue to monitor this. If you ask me what I worry about, I worry about the variant. I worry about this change that may be coming.”
If the curfew does expire, the group that stands to benefit the most are restaurants and bars that would be allowed to stay open past the current 11:00 curfew.
