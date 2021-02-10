Conversation on Cleveland police consent decree

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United Way of Greater Cleveland and the Cleveland Branch of the NAACP hosted an online dialogue Wednesday on the police reform mandated by the consent decree between the U.S. Department of Justice and the City of Cleveland.
The dialogue is the second in a 10-month long series of dialogues on the consent decree between the U.S. Department of Justice and the City of Cleveland.
The parties reached the consent decree after the DOJ investigated the use of force of the city’s police department after a well publicized car chase and shooting that left two dead.
Wednesday’s event focuses on the department’s use of force.
The online panel discussion is open to the public. Panelists include Calvin Williams, Cleveland’s chief of police; Ronnie Dunn, interim chief diversity officer at Cleveland State University; Basheer Jones, Cleveland’s Ward 7 councilperson; Lewis Katz, co-chair of the Cleveland Community Police Commission; and Brian Maxey, of Cleveland’s police monitoring team.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.