Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announces 2021 nominees

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2021 nominees Wednesday morning.
Here are the nominees:
- Mary J. Blige
- Kate Bush
- Devo
- Foo Fighters
- The Go-Go’s
- Iron Maiden
- JAY-Z
- Chaka Khan
- Carole King
- Fela Kuti
- LL Cool J
- New York Dolls
- Rage Against the Machine
- Todd Rundgren
- Tina Turner
- Dionne Warwick
To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.
Seven of this year’s nominees are on the ballot for the first time: Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s, Iron Maiden, JAY-Z, Carole King (as a performer), Fela Kuti, and Dionne Warwick.
An internal voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians, and members of the music industry will review the nominees. They’ll select inductees based on factors such as an artist’s musical influence, length and depth of career, and innovation and superiority in style and technique.
Through April 30, fans can also go to vote.rockhall.com to cast their vote for which of this year’s nominees they’d like to see inducted. You can also vote in person at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
The top five artists, as selected by the public, will comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to select the 2021 Inductees.
Inductees will be announced in May and the ceremony will be held in Cleveland this fall.
