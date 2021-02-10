Thieves caught on surveillance camera stealing catalytic converters from North Olmsted auto shop

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Surveillance video shows two people stealing car parts from Advanced Diagnostics Auto Repair.
“We’re a small business trying to operate in a COVID situation, and those added expenses are not fair to any one, especially consumers,” said Jay Petek, owner of Advanced Diagnostics.
Petek says criminals stole catalytic converters from his customers cars on Sunday
The crime happened at his business on Lorain Road in North Olmsted.
“It was a pretty brazen move. They came in and took it,” said Petek. “They were in and out. They’ve done it before. You can tell by how quickly it was removed.”
Petek says he’s angry about all of this and can you blame him?
“It’s not our property. It’s the customer’s property and it was on our clock. It definitely disappointed me,” Petek added.
Why catalytic converters in the first place?
Petek says those parts can be resold for hundreds of dollars.
“We’ve been taught it’s precious metals and they are valuable and they continue to take them and scrap them,” said Petek.
As you can imagine, Petek wants these thieves off the streets immediately.
If you recognize the people in the video, call the North Olmstead Police Department at 440-777-3535.
