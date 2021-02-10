2 injured after impaired driver crashes into ODOT truck

MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - An impaired driver hit an Ohio Department of Transportation truck that was parked on a closed-off highway late Tuesday night.
The truck was parked on a section of Route 619 that was closed because of a downed utility pole and wires on the roadway, ODOT said.
ODOT employee Robert L. Custar, 54, was sitting in the driver’s seat of the ODOT truck with its emergency lights illuminated when a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix drove through the road closure sign and hit the ODOT truck head-on.
39-year-old Craig A. Wells was driving the Pontiac.
Wells and Custar were both taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
Law enforcement later found Wells was impaired by both alcohol and drugs at the time of the crash.
This incident was his fourth OVI offense in ten years.
Wells also had a loaded handgun in his car.
After he was released from the hospital, Wells was taken into custody and charged with a felony OVI offense, operating a vehicle while suspended, failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead, and possession of a loaded firearm.
Marlboro Township Police Department, The Ohio Department of Transportation and Marlboro Township Emergency Medical Service assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol during the crash investigation.
