19-year-old suspect wanted by Ravenna Police for homicide of 17-year-old boy in Feb. 2020 arrested in Texas

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old wanted by the Ravenna Police for homicide was arrested Monday in Austin, Texas.
U.S. Marshals arrested Lynden Jones who was identified as a suspect in the killing of Dominic Diaz-Francis, 17, according to a U.S. Marshal’s press release.
Jones was wanted by the Ravenna Police Department for homicide, the release said. Jones will be held in the Travis County jail until he can be extradited back to Ohio.
In February 2020, Ravenna police responded to an apartment in the 700 block of Woodgate on reports that Diaz-Francis had been shot in the chest, the release said.
EMS transported him to University Hospital Portage Medical Center, where he died.
The shooting was initially investigated as an accident, but in the coarse of the investigation the shooting was determined to have been a homicide.
