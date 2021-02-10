Water turned back on after 4 days for Garfield Heights man, 88-year-old mother after story

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Garfield Heights man and his 88-year-old mother have not had running water for four days during the coldest week of the year.
Sylvester Primous said Cleveland Water crews shut off his water Friday just before close of business.
However, after our 19 News story broadcast about Primous’ water crisis, Cleveland Water crews returned Tuesday to turn the water back on.
Primous said he has been in disputes with the agency for months now over a leak near his driveway on Maplerow Avenue.
He said the agency blames him for the leak.
Primous is concerned about the quality of care he can provide his 88-year-old mother, who lives with him, with no water.
“Mom just got out of the hospital. I’m worried about her health more than anything and this doesn’t help,” Primous said.
19 News watched neighbors deliver jugs of water to Primous’ home on Saturday.
Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke also brought the family water.
Since 19 News’ broadcast, he’s been working to get answers and resolve the issue.
Just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, crews turned the water back on.
Primous is now working with Mayor Burke and others to permanently fix the leak.
